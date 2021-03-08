Analysts Anticipate Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.96 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) will post earnings per share of ($2.96) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.50) and the lowest is ($3.65). Biohaven Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of ($2.39) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($10.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.63) to ($7.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($6.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.03) to ($3.81). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 350900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.85) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.82.

BHVN stock traded down $2.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.41. 39,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,935. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.09. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $100.77.

In other news, Director John W. Childs acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.14 per share, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,532,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,629,310.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

