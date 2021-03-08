Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 841,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 360,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $77,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Ambarella by 433.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 964,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,563,000 after buying an additional 783,874 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at $43,926,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter valued at $20,097,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter valued at $15,125,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 368.2% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 154,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 121,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMBA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $98.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $113.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.35 and a beta of 1.49. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $137.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.51.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 24,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $2,249,297.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 889,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,082,921.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 5,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $489,967.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,578,536.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,207 shares of company stock worth $3,717,574. Corporate insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

