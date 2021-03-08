Brighton Jones LLC Takes Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,861,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,649,000 after buying an additional 2,227,384 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,780,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,998,000 after buying an additional 566,134 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 369.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,645,000 after buying an additional 2,932,533 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,826,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,973,000 after buying an additional 471,921 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,501,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,718,000 after buying an additional 506,445 shares during the period. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $37.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $39.22. The company has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.62, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

