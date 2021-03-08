Brighton Jones LLC Invests $201,000 in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 66,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after buying an additional 38,595 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 1,277.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 94,066 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 379.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 289,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,194,000 after acquiring an additional 229,470 shares in the last quarter.

ONLN stock opened at $78.98 on Monday. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $93.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.23.

