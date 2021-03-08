Insider Selling: The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CEO Sells 3,333 Shares of Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CEO Nancy Green sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $89,991.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,711. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Nancy Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Nancy Green sold 3,334 shares of The Gap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $83,350.00.

On Thursday, February 11th, Nancy Green sold 15,400 shares of The Gap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $354,200.00.

Shares of The Gap stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.88. 11,424,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,774,102. The Gap, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $29.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.52.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GPS shares. Barclays increased their price target on The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Gap from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on The Gap from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on The Gap from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.95.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gap by 230.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Gap by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Gap by 11,950.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,742 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 43,379 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Gap by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 19,219 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Gap by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,584 shares during the period. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

