The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Director Sells $49,680.00 in Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Director David E. Rapley sold 1,125 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $49,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,638 shares in the company, valued at $337,294.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ BATRA traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.76. The stock had a trading volume of 154,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $34.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $327.54 million, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 473.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.