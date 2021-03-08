1,956 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJT opened at $125.23 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.68 and a twelve month high of $134.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.99.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

