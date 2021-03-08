Brighton Jones LLC Invests $217,000 in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,265.9% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $199,000.

BATS:QUAL opened at $117.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.92. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

