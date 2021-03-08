TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 955 CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new position in CAE during the fourth quarter valued at $32,377,000. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter worth $2,065,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,644,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,973,000 after purchasing an additional 601,165 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter worth $17,373,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,968,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,631,000 after purchasing an additional 201,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CAE shares. CIBC lifted their target price on CAE from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on CAE from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on CAE in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CAE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

NYSE CAE opened at $30.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 169.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.37 and its 200 day moving average is $21.41. CAE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $832.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.43 million. CAE had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.07%. CAE’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

