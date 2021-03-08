Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Reduced by South State CORP.

South State CORP. decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,314 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.6% of South State CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. South State CORP.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,229 shares during the period. Natixis increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 298.8% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,761,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,326,000 after buying an additional 1,320,224 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 167.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,854,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,091,000 after buying an additional 1,160,773 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 657.6% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,207,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,725,000 after buying an additional 1,047,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,649,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,375,000 after buying an additional 1,032,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JNJ opened at $156.10 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.97 and a 200-day moving average of $152.60.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

