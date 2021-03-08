Insider Selling: VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total transaction of $190,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,454 shares in the company, valued at $6,191,898.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

VeriSign stock traded down $4.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $188.85. The company had a trading volume of 582,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,361. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $148.77 and a one year high of $221.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.98 and a 200 day moving average of $202.90.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. Equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VeriSign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

