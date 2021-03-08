Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Shares Up 8.8%

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) shares shot up 8.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.83. 1,560,563 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 3,628,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 702,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 111,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

About Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

