Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Shares Up 8.8%

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) shares shot up 8.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.83. 1,560,563 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 3,628,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.
About Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL)
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).
