dHedge DAO (DHT) Hits Market Cap of $30.74 Million

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 8th. dHedge DAO has a total market capitalization of $30.74 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dHedge DAO token can currently be purchased for $3.70 or 0.00007114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, dHedge DAO has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00060750 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $430.43 or 0.00826885 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00009375 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00026160 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00061358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00029974 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00041946 BTC.

dHedge DAO Token Profile

dHedge DAO is a token. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,300,496 tokens. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org

dHedge DAO Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

