Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) EVP Sells $953,820.00 in Stock

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $953,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,345,796.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Darling Ingredients stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.10. 2,613,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,711. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.41. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Mirova bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

DAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.58.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

