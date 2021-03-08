Insider Selling: Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) CFO Sells 2,490 Shares of Stock

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) CFO Mary Dean Hall sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.70, for a total transaction of $651,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of KWR traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $257.31. 64,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 717.71 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.82. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $108.14 and a 52-week high of $301.99.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 6.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KWR. Comerica Bank grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 211.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KWR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.00.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

