Insider Selling: Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) President Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) President Ron Gusek sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,382,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,690,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ron Gusek also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

On Monday, February 22nd, Ron Gusek sold 25,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $284,500.00.

NYSE:LBRT traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,199,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,685. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $14.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.5% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LBRT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Oilfield Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.