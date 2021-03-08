Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $7,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 26.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 68.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 33.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 203.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 71.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,177 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPAM opened at $358.55 on Monday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.97 and a 1 year high of $402.62. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $369.65 and a 200-day moving average of $340.44.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. Analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 1,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.23, for a total transaction of $360,230.00. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,931.21. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,871 shares of company stock worth $6,429,965. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EPAM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 18th. Bank of America raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.50.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

