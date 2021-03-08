Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $9.02 Million Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 212,597 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,263 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $9,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BK. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at $481,000. CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 609,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,944,000 after buying an additional 11,603 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 174,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after buying an additional 18,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 381,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after buying an additional 171,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK stock opened at $45.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.27. The stock has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 30.85%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BK. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.