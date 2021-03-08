Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,611 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $9,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. William Blair upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.39.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $86,375.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,448.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $36,529.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,510.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,996 shares of company stock worth $159,197 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTSH opened at $73.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

