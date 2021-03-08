Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 12,424 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,187 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,424 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Lennar were worth $11,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 588.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 19,475 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Lennar by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lennar by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Lennar by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 108,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after purchasing an additional 73,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.10.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $802,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,162,715.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $85.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $95.72.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

