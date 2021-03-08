Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $12.16 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 390,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF were worth $12,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 535,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,280,000. Florin Court Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 4th quarter worth $821,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 9,199 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 4th quarter worth $330,000.

NYSEARCA KSA opened at $33.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.65. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $33.65.

