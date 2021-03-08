D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,004 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 5.9% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $820,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 48.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 34,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 11,208 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after buying an additional 14,433 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the period. 40.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $46.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.30. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $56.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TAP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.86.

In other news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,482.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.