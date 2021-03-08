Loki 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,392.00 (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Loki coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,919.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,749.81 or 0.03436425 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $186.74 or 0.00366744 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $518.99 or 0.01019233 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.90 or 0.00422045 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.16 or 0.00361665 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.89 or 0.00249191 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00022473 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official website is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

