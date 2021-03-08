D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.86.

NYSE PH opened at $299.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $302.90.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

