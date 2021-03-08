TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 320.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,690,000 after buying an additional 1,926,169 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 44.2% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,552,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $250,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,449 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 92.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,231,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,851 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,378,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,157,000 after purchasing an additional 573,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,227.8% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 544,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,371,000 after purchasing an additional 503,369 shares during the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LYB stock opened at $107.89 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $109.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Argus raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.52.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.