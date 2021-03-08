Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Sets New 52-Week High at $63.86

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.86 and last traded at $63.48, with a volume of 9659 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.28.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Casella Waste Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.17.

The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.88 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $253,061.76. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $213,759.36. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,629 shares of company stock worth $3,386,196. 7.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWST. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

