TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 858 Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avangrid during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 8.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Avangrid by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avangrid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.20.

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $46.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.12. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $56.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.11%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

