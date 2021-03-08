TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Sells 2,014 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.5% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $37,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $156.10 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $173.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

