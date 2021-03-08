Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 8,629 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 604,156 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 8,629 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.27% of NetApp worth $40,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

NTAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NetApp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $61.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.22. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.66 and a 12 month high of $71.68.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 15,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.89 per share, with a total value of $958,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.