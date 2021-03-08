Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,580,529 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,899 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $37,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in R1 RCM by 109.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,057 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $286,714,000 after buying an additional 8,734,205 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,700,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 45.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,333,700 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $57,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,006 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 1,975.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,606 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $14,863,000 after purchasing an additional 824,852 shares during the period. Finally, Anqa Management LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the third quarter worth about $13,016,000. 81.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on RCM shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. R1 RCM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

RCM stock opened at $25.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $31.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.11.

In other news, COO John M. Sparby sold 17,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $488,774.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,681,632.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 34,367 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $972,929.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,742,485.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,615,145 over the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

R1 RCM Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM).

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.