Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 36,586 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,095,170 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 36,586 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $43,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on COP shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a $54.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.32.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $58.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.55. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $59.49. The company has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.63, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.