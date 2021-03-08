Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 1,839 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ichor were worth $6,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ichor by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,716,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,047,000 after acquiring an additional 355,348 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,061,000. Goodman Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,463,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ichor by 557.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after buying an additional 127,737 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Ichor by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 515,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,530,000 after acquiring an additional 112,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ichor alerts:

ICHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Ichor from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ichor from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

Shares of ICHR opened at $42.89 on Monday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.06. The stock has a market cap of $998.69 million, a PE ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $1,036,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,595 shares in the company, valued at $6,202,208.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $50,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,418.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $2,256,840 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.