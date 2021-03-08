Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.24

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.24 and last traded at $24.24, with a volume of 2388 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.34.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Newtek Business Services from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Newtek Business Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Newtek Business Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $528.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is 80.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEWT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Newtek Business Services in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 7.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 3.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Newtek Business Services in the third quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 7.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

