Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bentley Systems Incorporated is a provider of software solutions to engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, constructors and owner-operators for the design, construction and operations of infrastructure. Bentley Systems Incorporated is based in Exton, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BSY. Mizuho raised their price objective on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bentley Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of BSY stock traded down $4.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.95. 707,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,354. Bentley Systems has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.30.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.80 million. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 1,001.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,718,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,717 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,372,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,610,000 after purchasing an additional 371,455 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 15,065.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,284,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,034,000 after buying an additional 1,276,016 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 581,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $11,776,000. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

