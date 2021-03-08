iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Down 8.5% on Analyst Downgrade

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) shares fell 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $252.00 to $195.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. iRhythm Technologies traded as low as $125.56 and last traded at $127.00. 928,154 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 682,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.75.

IRTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Friday, January 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $283.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. iRhythm Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.54.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

In other news, EVP David A. Vort sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.37, for a total transaction of $1,256,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,174,602.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,750. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,506,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,676,000.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.28 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.