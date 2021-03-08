iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Down 8.5% on Analyst Downgrade

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) shares fell 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $252.00 to $195.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. iRhythm Technologies traded as low as $125.56 and last traded at $127.00. 928,154 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 682,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.75.
IRTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Friday, January 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $283.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. iRhythm Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.54.
In other news, EVP David A. Vort sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.37, for a total transaction of $1,256,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,174,602.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,750. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.28 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)
iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.
