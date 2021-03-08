Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.01

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.01 and last traded at $26.79, with a volume of 6494 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.46.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $680.93 million, a PE ratio of 169.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.46 and a 200 day moving average of $18.87.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $178.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.80 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is currently 192.31%.

In related news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $30,714.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $30,030.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,364.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile (NYSE:ETH)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.