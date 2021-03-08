True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Laurentian Bank of Canada

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$6.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$7.25. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Laurentian downgraded True North Commercial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “na” rating and issued a C$6.75 target price (up previously from C$6.50) on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research note on Friday. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.75 price target (up from C$6.25) on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. True North Commercial REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.65.

Shares of True North Commercial REIT stock traded up C$0.01 on Monday, hitting C$6.57. The company had a trading volume of 292,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,282. True North Commercial REIT has a twelve month low of C$3.83 and a twelve month high of C$7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.26, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$567.29 million and a P/E ratio of 17.20.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

