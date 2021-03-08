NFTX Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.63 Million (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 8th. NFTX has a market cap of $124.99 million and $7.63 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTX coin can currently be purchased for $282.85 or 0.00549247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NFTX has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $235.29 or 0.00456897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00066537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.22 or 0.00076156 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00079798 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00049130 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.69 or 0.00459609 BTC.

NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 441,900 coins.

