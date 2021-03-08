9,614 Shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Acquired by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1,665.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,044,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,991,000 after buying an additional 985,619 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,578,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,871,000 after purchasing an additional 362,165 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 199.8% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 277,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 184,737 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 51.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 490,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,138,000 after purchasing an additional 166,774 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $4,764,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $35.79 on Monday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $41.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 77.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.35.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 107.86%.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $1,806,969.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,801.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $510,580.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,809,707.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,822,243. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

