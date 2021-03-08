Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,406,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,043 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $51,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 57,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 9,976 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $639,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 879,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,167,000 after buying an additional 235,746 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 23,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,248 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $170,002.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,028.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $33,747.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,452 shares of company stock valued at $240,242. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

VIAV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $15.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.13 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.99. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.49 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

