Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,659 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,275,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,474,940,000 after purchasing an additional 765,752 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,950,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $678,548,000 after acquiring an additional 651,130 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $77,784,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,367,303 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $694,445,000 after acquiring an additional 318,250 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $180.90 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $58.41 and a 12-month high of $200.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -341.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.66%.

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.09, for a total value of $526,157.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,796 shares of company stock valued at $8,993,327 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NXPI. Mizuho raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.24.

NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

