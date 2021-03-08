Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Announces — Dividend of $0.28

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) announced a — dividend on Monday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of REPX traded down $0.75 on Monday, reaching $17.00. 34,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,610. Riley Exploration Permian has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $79.20.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration-Permian, LLC engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin. The company holds working interests in oil and natural gas properties, and related assets located in Yoakum County, Texas. As of September 30, 2017, it had 23 net producing wells across approximately 19,893 net acres with 14,009 MBoe of proved reserves.

