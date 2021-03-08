Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Announces — Dividend of $0.28

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) announced a — dividend on Monday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.
Shares of REPX traded down $0.75 on Monday, reaching $17.00. 34,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,610. Riley Exploration Permian has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $79.20.
About Riley Exploration Permian
Featured Article: What are retained earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.