Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 2,075 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,252 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of CDK Global worth $5,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDK. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CDK Global during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in CDK Global by 85.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in CDK Global by 1,554.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDK opened at $51.71 on Monday. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 1.38.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The business had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. CDK Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CDK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

