Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 291,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,654 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $5,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 636.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 173,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 149,846 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 311,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 29.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 27,560 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPF opened at $24.54 on Monday. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $24.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.61 million, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $65.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.32%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Central Pacific Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

