Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 1,878 Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 566,014 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Investors Bancorp worth $5,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Investors Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $118,000. 72.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Investors Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

Shares of Investors Bancorp stock opened at $14.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.15. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $14.08.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

