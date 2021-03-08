Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $6,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $673,829,000 after acquiring an additional 114,410 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,505,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,631,000 after purchasing an additional 113,724 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,242,000 after purchasing an additional 56,643 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,021,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,001,000 after purchasing an additional 202,615 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 19.1% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 485,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,927,000 after purchasing an additional 77,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $1,267,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,659,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $324,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,062,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $4,913,420. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $128.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.93. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $151.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

