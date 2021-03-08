Stakenet Hits 24-Hour Volume of $29,838.00 (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Stakenet has a total market capitalization of $33.65 million and $29,838.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stakenet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000573 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Stakenet has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $212.61 or 0.00411690 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000871 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00037607 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005589 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,555.10 or 0.04947646 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00046035 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Stakenet

Stakenet is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 114,769,650 coins and its circulating supply is 113,769,229 coins. Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io

Stakenet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakenet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakenet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

