Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Position Lowered by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC trimmed its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALXN. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALXN shares. Raymond James lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Truist cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total transaction of $3,795,208.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,930,757.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $150.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.58 and its 200-day moving average is $132.92. The company has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.67 and a 52-week high of $162.60.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.