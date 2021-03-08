QS Investors LLC Sells 516 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

QS Investors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,349,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,546,000 after buying an additional 800,767 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4.2% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,752,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,091,000 after acquiring an additional 349,738 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 20.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,325,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,213 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Nutrien by 1,067.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,395,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933,473 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Nutrien by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,833,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,472,000 after purchasing an additional 325,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nutrien from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.08.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $54.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 321.12, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.91 and a 200-day moving average of $45.89. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $57.73.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.95%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

