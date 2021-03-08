McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Receives $231.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $231.64.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.11. 3,140,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,217,013. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.16.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 65.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,616,206,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $307,738,000 after buying an additional 625,506 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $219,448,000 after acquiring an additional 557,891 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6,221.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $119,734,000 after acquiring an additional 536,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,236,427,000 after acquiring an additional 401,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.